3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah

COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park.

The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit 1.3 miles east of Colorado City, according to information from the University of Utah Seismic Center.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake is considered minor, although it is larger than most reported in Utah. The March 18, 2020 earthquake that caused structural damage in Magna was 5.7 magnitude.

“Anybody feel it?,” a Washington County man wrote on Facebook. “Just a little rumble to welcome DST (Daylight Savings Time.”

“I was awake and felt it!,” a Kane County woman wrote on Facebook. “Shook our house a bit.”

A U of U news release offered historical perspective.

“A total of 12 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 mi of the epicenter of this event since 1962,” a U of U news release says. “The largest of these events was a magnitude 3.7 on May 22, 1988, 4.7 mi S of Colorado City, AZ. The earthquake was felt nearby, as well as in Hurricane and Kanab, Utah.”

So Sunday’s quake breaks the 1988 record, just barely.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 171 people had shared their quake experience in a survey from the US Geological Survey website, which the agency urges people who felt the earthquake to fill out.

Maps show the earthquake was felt in Kanab, Hurricane, Dixie National Forest, St. George and other nearby areas.

“Great,” a Kanab man wrote on Facebook. “And now we’re having an Earthquake! 2022 needs to go!”