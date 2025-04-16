3 adults, 1 child transported to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people, including a child, were transported to an area hospital after a multi-car collision Wednesday morning in Hurricane.

Crews were dispatched at about 7 a.m. and responded to the area of State Street and 2260 West.

“Upon arrival, responders found one vehicle upright and another resting on its side,” says a news release from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“A patient from the overturned vehicle required extrication and was transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

“The second vehicle contained three occupants, including a child. All three were transported for further evaluation and treatment.”

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue photo

Responding units included Engine 42, Heavy Rescue 41, Medic 42, Medic 41, Medic 43, Battalion 41, and Battalion 44.

Also responding were the Hurricane City Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the UDOT Incident Management Team.