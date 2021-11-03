3 bunnies found abandoned on road in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three bunnies were found abandoned at the side of a road in Cottonwood Heights.

“Witness saw someone in a blue Toyota drop these bunnies on the side of the road and flee,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

“They are in our care, I imagine they will be looking for a forever home. The owner could have called us and we would have gladly accepted the bunnies, no questions.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting the bunnies should call CHPD on 801-944-7100.