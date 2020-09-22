3 Creeks Fire along Hwy. 153 in Beaver County causing evacuations

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An evacuation order is in place for areas of Beaver County because of the 3 Creeks Fire along Highway 153, which sparked at about 5 p.m. Monday.

The evacuation order is in effect for the Big John Flat area, Eagle Point Ski Resort, and surrounding communities, Utah Fire Info tweeted later Monday night.

Highway 153 is closed from the Kent’s Lake Turnoff to Puffer Lake. No structures have been lost, the tweet said. The estimated size of the fire is 7 to 10 acres.

The public is advised to use caution and stay out of the area.

“The fire ignited along Hwy 153 in a fuels treatment within the dead @ down slash piles. Currently there are federal & state resources on scene,” another tweet said.

The fire, which ignited within a fuels treatment area, was unable to be burned earlier this season due to regulations associated with COVID-19, officials said.