3 escape serious injury in Washington County crash, fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash that set one of the vehicles on fire.

Emergency units were dispatched to the wreck on state Route 59 near mile marker 12 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue District.

“While en route, crews were informed that one of the vehicles was on fire and that multiple patients were involved.”

Upon arrival, responders initiated triage and began fire suppression efforts, the HVFRD statement said.

The incident involved two vehicles and a total of three patients, all of whom were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle was extinguished as well as some brush that had caught on fire nearby.

At least six units responded to the incident, Hurricane Valley said, along with officers from the Hurricane City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, UDOT Incident Management, and Utah Highway Patrol.

