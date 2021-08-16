3 feared dead in Davis County plane crash, recovery efforts underway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cessna 182 that crashed over Davis County on Sunday night has been located by Davis County Search and Rescue, assisted by the Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The plane has been located on U.S. Forest Service land east of Davis County, said Stephanie Dinsmore, media spokesperson for Davis County.

Dinsmore told Gephardt Daily early Monday morning that the plane went down between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is believed there are three fatalities, Dinsmore said. Recovery efforts are still underway at 6:15 a.m. Monday, and officials are in the process of notifying next of kin.

No information is currently available as to where the plane departed from or where it was headed.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.