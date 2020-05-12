3 firefighters sustain minor injuries battling 2-alarm Salt Lake City apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling a two-alarm fire at a Salt Lake City apartment building Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily crews were alerted to a notifier alarm at approximately 6:55 a.m., meaning that smoke detectors, heat detectors or a sprinkler system had gone off in the building in question.

Burton said the incident was unfolding at the Embassy Apartments, at 120 S. 300 East. At first it was a first-alarm assignment, Burton added, with smoke and flames visible in the upper floors of the four-story structure and through the roof.

When crews arrived, they assisted the residents that were already evacuating. Burton residents were very cooperative in clearing the building. Firefighters also checked the building for pets.

The fire escalated to a second alarm, and crews brought in several tiller trucks in case they had to go into a defensive mode, Burton said. He said officials were concerned about the two apartment buildings on either side of the Embassy apartments, but the fire didn’t spread to those.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries; one was taken to an area hospital to be treated while the other two were treated on scene. None of the residents were injured as a result of the fire.

The extent of damages is still being evaluated. The Red Cross will assist the residents that have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Burton said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.