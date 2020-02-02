3 former Utes taking part in Super Bowl LIV Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utes will have three former student athletes taking part in Super Bowl LIV Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Barton, Alex Whittingham and Mitch Wishnowsky all played for University of Utah Football, said a news release from University of Utah Athletics.

“Barton will be suiting up on the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs while Whittingham dons a headset as a defensive assistant on the sideline,” said the news release. “Wishnowsky has played in 18 games for the San Francisco 49ers this season as their starting punter.”

Barton and Wishnowsky became teammates at Utah in 2016 after Wishnowsky transferred from Santa Barbara CC while Barton was a sophomore, both wrapping up their senior seasons in 2018, the news release said. Whittingham redshirted his freshman year in 2013, going on to play in 45 career games between 2014-17.

“Wishnowky, a three-time All-American and Ray Guy Award Finalist who won in 2016, remained consistent for the 49ers all season,” the news release said. “He has 52 punts for 2,333 yards that includes 23 punts inside the 20, averaging 44.9 yards per punt.”

After originally being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and put on their practice squad, Barton was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster on Nov. 11. Barton was a four-year letterman for the Utes, playing in 53 career games with 29 starts, earning Pac-12 All-Conference first-team honors as a senior.

The Super Bowl will air on FOX at 4:30 p.m. MT. The game is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.