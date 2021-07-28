3 injured after dump truck hits 2 cars in Park City roundabout

PARK CITY, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were injured after a dump truck plowed through a roundabout in Park City Wednesday morning.

“Park City Fire District #onscene of a multi-vehicle accident at the Marsac roundabout,” said a Facebook post at 11 a.m. “A dump truck coming down Marsac went through the roundabout, hitting two cars.”

Three people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, the post said.

“The area is currently closed for traffic due to downed power lines,” the post added.

