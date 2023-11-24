3 injured in head-on crash involving multiple vehicles in Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were taken to an area hospital Friday morning following a head-on crash on an icy highway in Box Elder County.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just before 7 a.m. about a head-on crash on state Route 30 involving multiple vehicles, the Garland Fire Department stated on social media.

Two people initially were pinned in their vehicles, but no one needed to be extricated, the post says.

SR-30 was closed while crews cleaned up and investigated the crashes.

“Icy road conditions are believed to be the cause,” the post says. “Please use caution if traveling through Highway 30 today. [UDOT] plows have gone through the area with sand.”

The Fielding Fire Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, Garland fire officials said.