3 injured in knife attack at Salt Lake City party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was kicked out of a party Saturday night returned to the festivities, police said, and stabbed three people.

“He leaves, grabs a couple knives, and comes back,” SLCPD Lt. Tim Stumm said of the incident dispatched at 9:32 p.m Saturday at 1768 W. 1300 N.

The three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, but two were transported by ambulance to a hospital, he said, as was the suspect. The third victim refused a trip to the hospital.

The 20-year-old suspect had been forcefully removed from the party after making unwanted advances to a female, the lieutenant said. Both of his knives, described as kitchen knives, were recovered at the scene, although they were no longer held by the suspect, who was also on the scene when officers rolled up.

“It was just mass chaos,” Stumm said. “He was just there, intoxicated. It’s always crazy when alcohol diminishes your judgment.”

He hadn’t fled and wasn’t obviously detained by others at the party in an apartment. “Sometimes there’s no sense to what they do.”

The three stabbing victims were males aged 28 to 50. One suffered slashing wounds to a shoulder and another puncture wounds to the chest. They were hospitalized, while the third had cuts to a shoulder but declined an ambulance.

The suspect also received minor injuries, whose name was not immediately confirmed. “He’s getting treated then we’ll take him to jail,” Stumm said. At minimum, he faces three counts of aggravated assault, punishable by up to five years in prison.