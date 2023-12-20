3 injured in Morgan crash

MORGAN, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on crash injured three, including one seriously, Tuesday morning.



The crash came just before 8 a.m. on “the Old Highway” as it’s known, near Monte Verde Drive in Morgan City, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on social media.

“A black pickup crossed the line and struck the white SUV. The airbags and seat belts did their job.”



The two occupants of the SUV were shaken up but not injured, treated on scene and released.

The pickup driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance after assessment and treatment by Mountain Green emergency responders.



Luckily, freeway speeds were not involved, as the Old Highway in Morgan County follows alongside the path of its successor, Interstate 84.