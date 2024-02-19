3 injured in stabbing outside West Valley City bowling alley; Tesla’s security cameras record attack

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Three people, including a juvenile, have been hospitalized after a stabbing outside a West Valley City bowling alley, an attack police say was recorded by security cameras aboard a Tesla automobile parked nearby.

West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to the Delton Lanes at 3544 W. 3500 S. with reports of a triple stabbing.

When first responders arrived they found three males, including a 17-year-old, who had been “very seriously injured” during a confrontation with a man who had been in a “verbal altercation” with staff members prior to the assaults.

Merritt said the suspect’s brother intervened and “was trying to calm him down” when his sibling suddenly stabbed him.

A 17-year-old came to the brother’s rescue when he too was attacked, suffering severe injuries to one of his arms, according to Merritt.

A third man who tried to stop the knife attacks was also stabbed.

All three of the wounded were rushed to area hospitals with injuries considered “very serious, but non life-threatening.” The 17-year-old appeared to be the most seriously injured and was in danger of losing his arm,” Merritt said. “Doctors are trying but aren’t sure they can save it.”

The alleged suspect, identified as Adolfo Ramos, 25, was taken in custody at the scene. Arresting officers described him as “uncooperative, heavily intoxicated, very belligerent.” He now faces at least three aggravated assault charges.

Merritt said surveillance cameras inside and outside the bowling alley recorded the attacks, including video captured by the security cameras onboard a Tesla automobile which was parked nearby.

“They have pretty cool cameras in their vehicles, so the Tesla was able to capture a lot of it. What I’ve been told by my officers is that there’s just no doubt what happened and who did it.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.