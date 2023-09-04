3 injured, residents displaced after SUV crashes into Provo apartments

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were taken to an area hospital Sunday after an SUV crashed into an apartment building, displacing residents from two units.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an undisclosed apartment building Sunday afternoon, Provo Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“It is unknown why the driver lost control, but two occupants from the vehicle and one occupant from the apartment were transported to the hospital for evaluation,” the post says.

“The residents of two apartments have been displaced pending further assessment from a structural engineer.”