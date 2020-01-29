3 juveniles in custody after high-speed chase through West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three juveniles are in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit and then heading the wrong way down the freeway late Tuesday night.

Lt. M.T. Johnson, with the West Valley City Police Department, said police received several calls of shots fired at Tuscany Cove Apartments, 3856 W. 3500 South, at about 10 p.m.

When officers responded, they observed a vehicle fleeing down 3100 South. As they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled down Highway 201 onto Interstate 15, where it headed north in the southbound lanes. At that point, officers terminated the pursuit, Johnson said.

Utah Highway Patrol had been alerted, however, and a trooper saw the vehicle drive into the lot of an auto dealership near 1300 South and 500 West, where the three male suspects took off on foot.

A containment perimeter was set up, police K-9s were brought in, and the suspects were rounded up and taken into custody. They are all 17 years old.

Johnson told Gephardt Daily no weapon has been located, and the vehicle the three were in doesn’t appear to be stolen.

He said the driver will be charged with fleeing, endangerment (for his wrong-way driving), and fleeing on foot. The two passengers will be charged with fleeing on foot.