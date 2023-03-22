3 killed in head-on crash on U.S. 89 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on U.S. 89 in Kane County.

Officials say the crash between a white SUV and red passenger car occurred about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 89 about 20 miles east of Kanab.

The two occupants in the red vehicle — a male and female — were killed in the crash, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. A female in the white SUV also died at the scene, Roden said.

The names and ages of the crash victims were not immediately released.

The road remained open but traffic restrictions were in place while officials investigated the crash, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.