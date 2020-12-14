3 men arrested after alleged aggravated assaults in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men have been arrested after two alleged aggravated assaults in Salt Lake City Sunday evening.

Probable cause statements from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Christopher Begue, 21, is facing charges of of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony and assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

Tarren Gomez, 24, is facing charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor, and discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor.

Tag Fowers, 20, is facing charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The three suspects went to the victim’s residence, their probable cause statements said, and Begue allegedly assaulted the victim outside of his home until the victim lost consciousness. Begue then entered the victim’s residence without his permission and continued to assault him, the statement said. Gomez and Fowers also allegedly threatened the victim with at least one firearm.

There is video of Begue and Fowers entering the residence with the victim and fleeing the residence, their statements said. Gomez’s vehicle was seen at the residence on video and is seen fleeing the scene, his statement said. “The victim is known and the A/Ps (accused persons) were there for reasons of retaliation,” the statement said.

The three suspects then went downtown in Gomez’ car and drove to the area of 47 W. Market St.

“A verbal altercation ensued between the suspects and a pedestrian that was walking a dog,” the statement said. “Begue got out of the vehicle and assaulted the pedestrian.”

Gomez then produced a firearm and fired a round into the air. One casing was located on

scene.

The suspects were transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where they are being held without bail.