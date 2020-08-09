3 men arrested after alleged assault of woman in Riverdale motel parking lot

RIVERDALE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men have been arrested after the alleged assault of a woman in a motel parking lot in Riverdale.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Janner Akilang, 21, is facing a charge of object rape, a first-degree felony. Greg Motorik Wilson, 20, and Jacob Kobin, 18, are each facing a charge of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 2 at approximately 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Motel 6, the statement said.

“Motel 6 staff reported four males were threatening staff and were harassing and being physical with a female in the parking lot,” the statement said. “Motel staff advised that the males and the female were under trees on the south end of the parking lot. Staff also advised that one of the males was registered to a room and was identified as Janner Akilang.

Officers located the parties involved upon arrival and determined there were only three males involved. Akilang was identified as one of men; the other two were identified as Wilson and Kobin.

The female told officers the men had touched her inappropriately, and she had told them to stop “several times but they continued,” the statement said.

After being taken into custody and read his Miranda rights, Akilang was asked: “Do you remember the female telling you no and asking you to stop touching her,” and he said he did. Wilson also told officers he heard the victim telling them to stop.

The three men were transported to Weber County Jail, where they are being held without bail.