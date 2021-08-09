3 men hospitalized after separate crashes at Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three drivers were injured and transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Sunday after losing control of their land speed vehicles at the Bonneville Salt Flats, racing officials reported.

“At approximately 11:15 a.m. … driver Lloyd Halsey, age 81, lost control of his land speed vehicle at 212.389 mph,” said a Southern California Timing Association post on Facebook.

Around 1:29 p.m., rider Bob Lewis, 77, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle while traveling at 97 mph.

Driver Parker Merrill, 73, was traveling at 189.722 mph when he lost control of his land speed vehicle at about 3:42 p.m.

Each man was treated by medical professionals at the scene and then transported by Life Flight to University Hospital in Salt Lake City, officials said.

No information was released regarding their condition.

SCTA officials said the incidents are under investigation.