3 men shot in alley near Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, August 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men were shot and wounded in downtown Salt Lake City early Friday morning in a confrontation police say may have started with an attempted robbery.

SLCPD Lt. Dave Cracroft told Gephardt Daily officers were called to 321 S. Main St about 2 a.m. with reports of a fight and multiple shots fired. When police arrived they found three men wounded in an alley east of Main Street.

According to Cracroft, two men about 30-years-old were in the alley “trying to steal some stuff or commit a robbery. They had an altercation with several people… some were employees at the bar there, some we just friends of the employees. They got into a fight. The suspects then started to leave when one came back and fired multiple rounds at our victims…”

“We had three males that were hit. Fortunately, they don’t appear to be life-threatening injuries. One was shot in the leg, one in the arm, that kind of thing, so everybody came out better than expected.”

Cracroft said the suspects ran from the scene, but left their vehicle parked nearby.

“We’ve got this car behind me that the suspects were driving and got out of when the conflict started. So, they abandoned it, but we are working to find the owner and I think we’ll be able to get these guys identified.”

Crime scene investigators were photographing the area, retrieving shell casings and reviewing surveillance video from one of the bars.