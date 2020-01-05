3 people in critical condition after Salt Lake City car crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in critical condition after a car crash in Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City police officials said the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the area of 900 W. North Temple St.

Early reports indicate one man and two women were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.