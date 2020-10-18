3 shot at Tanner Park in Salt Lake City; police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people have been shot in Tanner Park in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the park at 2660 Heritage Way just after 4 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily.

Three individuals were shot at the side of a road in the park; all are in critical condition and have been transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance, Wooldridge said. The gender and identity of those people is not yet known. It’s also not clear at this stage if the three were known to each other. There are officers at the hospitals with the injured individuals, he said.

He said an investigation is underway and detectives are en route to the park.

The suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle, was described on scanner traffic as as Caucasian, in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and skinny with curly hair. He was wearing dark jeans. Wooldridge said officials have “an idea of who we’re looking for.”

The silver car that can be seen in the photograph with the window broken belonged to someone that was involved in the shooting, Wooldridge said.

Unified Fire Authority assisted Salt Lake City Police and Fire Departments at the scene.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the location and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.