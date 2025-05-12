3 seriously injured in downtown Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily)— Three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday night at a major downtown Salt Lake City intersection.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the collision happened at about 6:55 p.m. when a for-hire vehicle traveling southbound on 300 West with four occupants was struck by a car carrying five people as it headed west on 500 East.

Police said the three individuals injured in the for-hire vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The five occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and chose to seek medical attention on their own.

The intersection of 300 West and 500 East was expected to remain closed for several hours. Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not been released.

SLCPD said no further updates were expected Sunday night.