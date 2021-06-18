3 staff members at Utah State Prison test positive for COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three staff members working in the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison in Draper have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The facility has been placed on quarantine,” said a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections. “Visiting, and volunteer and religious services have been cancelled for the weekend.”

Testing will be initiated; only a few out of the 124 inmates housed at the Olympus Facility have not received a COVID-19 vaccination, the statement said. All inmates have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

“More than 70 percent of incarcerated individuals have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Utah State Prison,” the statement added.