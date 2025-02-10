3-story manufacturing plant near Cedar City goes up in flames

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office and firefighting agencies from multiple cities responded to a major fire at a manufacturing plant north of Cedar City on Monday morning.

The call came in at 9:21 a.m., and crews responded to 821 E. 11000 North, the location of the Nurico, which manufactures nutritional supplements, bulk dried food powders and other products.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the three-story facility fully engulfed in flames,” the ICSO statement says. “Fortunately, no hazardous materials were present, allowing responders to focus on containing the fire and preventing its spread to nearby structures, including a drying tower and an additional warehouse.

“Emergency personnel confirmed that no occupants were present in the building at the time of the incident, and there have been no reported injuries. Employees reported that the fire was initiated on the northwest side of the building, following a loud popping sound before flames became visible.”

Iron County Sheriff photos

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The state Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to assist in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Authorities are actively working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend gratitude to the responding fire departments and all personnel involved for their quick and effective response to this incident.”