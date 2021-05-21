3 suspects arrested in Salt Lake City shootout with U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three fugitives have been arrested after a shootout with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

Two of those fugitives, Anthony Lee Epifanio Welch, 46, and Valarie Humphrey, 48, targets of a strike force investigation, taken into custody and transported to Salt Lake County Jail, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The third suspect was apprehended on unrelated warrants.

“At approximately 8:45 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was involved in a shooting incident in the area near Redwood Road and 500 South in Salt Lake City,” said statement said. “At the time of the incident, VFAST was looking for two fugitives.” One, Welch, was an Adult Probation and Parole fugitive, and the other, Humphrey, was a federal fugitive wanted on a warrant from the United States Probation and Pretrial Services.

“While attempting to execute the arrest warrants, and before entry into the home, officers took a barrage of gunfire; somewhere between 15-20 rounds, from person or persons inside the residence. Two VFAST members returned fire. Officers then backed away from the scene, determining the situation was no longer safe, and secured the perimeter.”

SWAT from the Salt Lake County Unified Police Department was called to assist in the operation, clearing the house as VFAST took three suspects into custody.

Welch, an AP&P fugitive, was wanted on an assault and possession of a firearm charge. Welch is also a prohibited person and previously convicted felon and has ten prior arrests, including a previous conviction for assault on a law enforcement officer. He has been arrested by VFAST on two prior occasions.

Humphrey, a U.S. probationer, was wanted on a federal USMS supervised release violation for fraud. She was previously arrested by the United States Secret Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service. She has been arrested by VFAST on three prior occasions and formerly served time at the Utah State Prison.

The West Valley City Police Shooting Protocol Team is leading the investigation into the shooting incident.

VFAST is comprised of 28 state and local law enforcement agencies.