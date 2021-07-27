3 teenagers wounded in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teenagers were wounded early Tuesday morning in a Sandy drive-by shooting.

A spokesperson for Sandy PD told Gephardt Daily officers were called to 8575 S. 300 East about 3 a.m. with reports of “shots fired.”

Shortly after police arrived, three males, ages 13, 18, and 19, walked into the emergency room of a nearby hospital with reported gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was said to be in extremely critical condition.

Police say they have yet to identify any suspects in shooting.

According to investigators, several shell casings have been found at the shooting site.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.