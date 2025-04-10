3 teens, 1 adult injured in White City crash near 8400 South 1300 East

WHITE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Investigators from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the cause of a two vehicle collision which sent three teenagers and one adult to the hospital Wednesday night.

First responders were dispatched to the crash scene near 8435 South 1300 East about 8:10 p.m.

S.L. Co Sheriff’s Deputy Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily, a lone driver, believed to be in his 70s, was transported in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious.

Three teens in a second vehicle were also hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

Bennett said the investigation was still in its early stages.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available