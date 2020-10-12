3 teens injured in Kearns ATV crash

KEARNS, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teenagers were injured after being ejected from an ATV in a Kearns neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 4760 Hobbson Drive at approximately 3 p.m., according to Unified Police Department officials.

The 16-year-old driver was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to navigate a turn, which caused the ATV to flip over.

None of the teens were wearing helmets, officials said.

The 16-year-old male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while a 15-year-old female and a 13-year-old male are in fair condition.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.