3 Utah residents and 1 from Colorado involved in rollover crash in Idaho

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah residents were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon near St. Anthony, Idaho.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 343.5, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

“Gwendolyn Wasden, 21, of Provo, Utah, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe,” the news release said. “Wasden attempted to pass another motorist, overcorrected, and rolled her vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in the right eastbound lane of US20.”

A passenger, Faith Jensen, 22, of Alpine, Utah, was ejected from the vehicle.

Kylie Sosa, 22, of West Jordan, Utah, and Ann Lee, 23, of Federal Heights, Colorado, also were passengers in the vehicle.

“Wasden and Sosa were treated at the scene of the crash and released,” the news release states. “Jensen and Lee were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“Lee was later transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah, the release said.

The eastbound lane of US20 was blocked for approximately three hours.

“Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department, and a warden from the department of Fish and Game. This crash is still under investigation at this time,” according to the news release.