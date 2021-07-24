3-vehicle crash shuts down part of SB I-15 at 10200 South

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a three-vehicle collision Friday night on southbound Interstate 15.

The crash, near milepost 294 (10200 South), was reported shortly before 8:20 p.m.

UHP Cpl. Andrew Battenfield was at the scene when he described the incident to Gephardt Daily, saying “one car was sideswiped, a second car ended up on its top, and one slid sideways and was on its wheels.”

Battenfield said there were no injuries in the collision. “Medical came, but no one wanted to be transported.”

Utah Department of Transportation initially tweeted that three lanes of southbound I-15 were closed. That was later updated to the two left lanes being closed, with clearance estimated at 11 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.