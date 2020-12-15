3-year-old boy dead, mother seriously injured in Uintah County shooting

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in Uintah County are investigating a shooting incident in which a 3-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 2:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the area of Fantasy Canyon in central Uintah County, according to a news release from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The initial report was that a 40-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy had been shot,” the news release said.

Deputies found the injured woman just west of state Road 45 on the Glen Bench Road, where the boy also was found, deceased.

Deputies identified the woman as the boy’s mother. She was treated on scene and then was transported to a hospital because of the seriousness of her injuries.

“Investigators continue to process multiple scenes as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the new release states. “At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe there are any suspects at large, and there is no threat to the public.”

No further information was released.

