3-year-old boy killed in 4×4 vehicle rollover in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old boy was killed when the 4×4 vehicle he was riding in rolled in Kane County Sunday.

A statement from Kane County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Clarkson, from Kanab, was riding with his parents and four siblings when the incident occurred on a steep trail in the Hog Canyon area north of Kanab.

His parents and four siblings received only minor injuries and were treated at the scene, the statement said.

“We wish to express our condolences to the Clarkson family,” the statement added.

No other details were released.