3-year-old drowns in river behind Cache County home

LEWISTON, Utah, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old died in an accidental drowning in Cache County just before noon Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in Lewiston with reports of a missing child.

Dispatchers were told “the child was last seen on a battery powered 4 wheeler and that the battery powered 4 wheeler had been found in the river, behind the home,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

“Prior to the arrival of first responders, the child was found in the river and life saving measures were immediately started. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and the child was transported to a local hospital for continued life saving efforts. Despite the life saving efforts of the medical staff, the child did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is committed to a complete and accurate investigation in all events of this nature. Our initial investigation indicates this is a tragic accident. We would like to remind the public to take this unfortunate event as a reminder to tell your kids you love them, give them an extra hug and a kiss, and to always cherish the moment.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and our thoughts go out to all who responded today.”

