3-year-old fatally injured in single-vehicle crash on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon when the vehicle in which she was a passenger hit a guardrail and rolled on Interstate 15 near Cedar City.

A news release from Utah Highway Patrol says the fatal crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 62.

The adult male driver of a Toyota 4-Runner, and an adult female in the front passenger seat, both in their 20s, were traveling south with the 3-year-old sitting in the back seat.

The child began to cry, and the driver reached around to give her a bottle. At that point, the vehicle drifted over onto the right shoulder.

As the driver tried to correct the vehicle, it traveled back across the road and collided with a guardrail, the news release says. The impact caused the Toyota to roll.

“The child was ejected … causing fatal injuries. The female passenger was seriously injured and transported to Dixie Regional Hospital,” the news release says.

The child was wearing a lap belt, instead of being properly restrained, UHP said in the release.

Both the driver and female passenger were wearing their seat belts.

The driver had minor injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.