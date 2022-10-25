31-year-old man killed in rollover accident in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead following a rollover accident in Randlett.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash scene at 6300 South and 17500 East just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a Uintah County Sheriff‘s Office press release.

“It appears the driver went off the roadway, then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times off a hillside. The vehicle was located several hundred feet from the roadway.”

First responders were directed to the driver of the vehicle, who had been ejected, according to the Sunday press release. Despite life-saving efforts, the sheriff’s office said, the 31-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but both speed and impairment are believed to be factors.