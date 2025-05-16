34-year-old woman dead after apparent stabbing at Riverdale apartment

RIVERDALE, Utah, May 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Police investigators are on the scene of an apparent fatal stabbing Thursday at the Greenhill at Riverdale apartments near 4189 S. West.

According to a statement by Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders from Riverdale PD and Riverdale Fire Department arrived, they entered an apartment and located a critically injured 34-year-old woman.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, Warren said.

Officers began searching for a suspect, who was taken into custody a short while later on Riverdale Road. He is identified only as an approximately 39-year-old male.

Warren would not say whether the victim and suspect knew each other or were otherwise related.

Warren stressed there was no direct threat to the community, and that more information would be forthcoming as the investigation progressed.