35-year-old man dies after being hit by FrontRunner train in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a FrontRunner train while he was trespassing on the tracks in Lehi Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of 298 N. 500 West in Lehi at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.

An investigation is underway and it’s not clear at this stage whether this was an intentional act on the part of the victim.

As of 8:30 p.m., trains are now able to proceed through the area in both directions, with possible residual delays as trains get back on schedule.

The deceased individual has not been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.