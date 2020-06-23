38-year-old woman killed in rollover crash in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in San Juan County on the afternoon of June 15.

A news release from San Juan County Sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon said a passerby came upon a single-vehicle rollover accident on the West Summit Road, east of Monticello, and called 911 for assistance.

“A Dodge Ram with two male occupants and one female occupant were traveling at an excessive rate of speed, when the driver, identified as Jared Ehlers, age 41, lost control of the vehicle and rolled approximately three times,” the news release said. “Ehlers was ejected from the vehicle and sustained significant injuries and was flown from the accident scene to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.”

A passenger in the back seat, identified as Stephanie Zimmerman, 38, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

The front passenger, identified as Clay Cowan, 30, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to San Juan Hospital. He was released later that day. Cowan was wearing his seat belt and was not ejected from the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.