39-year-old woman dies in rollover crash on I-15 near Holden

HOLDEN, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old woman died in a rollover crash near Holden Saturday night.

A news release from Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. on I-15 near mile post 175. Holden is in Millard County.

“A white 2015 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on I-15, when the driver allowed the car to go off the left shoulder onto the rumble strips, overcorrected to the right, left the road to the right and rolled several times,” the news release said.

The driver, identified as Melanie Meguerditchian, was the lone occupant. She was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected through the sunroof. A trooper was on scene within a few minutes and immediately began CPR, the news release said. Meguerditchian was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.