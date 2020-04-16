4.2 magnitude aftershock strikes Salt Lake Valley Thursday morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents along the Wasatch Front got off to a shaky start Thursday when a 4.2 aftershock shook the Salt Lake Valley.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the rather strong tremor struck at 7:41 a.m., rattling doors, windows and not to mention a few nerves.

The quake map shows the tremor was centered 2.4 miles northeast of Magna about 6.2 miles below the Earth’s surface.

Thousands of people felt the aftershock which comes on the heels of another 4.2 magnitude tremor which hit the Wasatch Front Tuesday night.

There were not immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Thursday’s aftershock is a being attributed to the 5.7 magnitude quake which hit the Salt Lake Valley and much of northern Utah the morning of March 18.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.