4.6k customers without power in West, South Jordan

WEST JORDAN/SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 4,605 customers are without power in West and South Jordan Wednesday morning.

“Our crews are investigating the cause and are working to restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause is a substation problem, the tweet said.

The outage, which is affecting zip codes 84095 and 84088, was first reported at 8 a.m.; the estimated time of restoration is still being assessed.

For updates, text OUT to 759677 or click here.