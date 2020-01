OREM, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-alarm fire in Orem destroyed four cars and damaged 10 small storage units Monday afternoon.

“Building suffered damage from flame impingement, but units were able to get knockdown before it became involved,” said a tweet from Orem Fire Department at 5:20 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

