4 in custody following police pursuit in Davis, Weber counties

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Davis County and ended when the stolen vehicle crashed in Weber County early Thursday morning, police said.

Three juveniles and an adult were traveling north on Interstate 15 in a white passenger car about 4:45 a.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 325 in Farmington, according to police.

“The vehicle fled from us, and our trooper pursued for a short distance, about three miles, until the vehicle exited at 328 (in Kaysville) and our trooper terminated,” UHP Sgt. Camron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

Police say the driver tried to crash into a UHP vehicle as it traveled north into Weber County.

Officers in Pleasant View later located the vehicle and another pursuit ensued, said Pleasant View police Lt. Stetson Talbot.

Officers were pursuing the vehicle eastbound on 12th Street about 6 a.m. when it crashed into another vehicle in the intersection at 1900 West, Talbot said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it ended up in a ravine on the side of the road, he said.

“After the wreck, the four occupants all fled,” Talbot told Gephardt Daily. “Two were apprehended (at the scene of the crash). The two that were outstanding were located later about a mile down the road.”

No one was injured during the pursuit, police said.

A juvenile believed to be the driver of the vehicle was booked into the Weber Valley Detention Center, Talbot said. The car had been reported stolen in Salt Lake County, he said.

The case remains under investigation, Talbot said.