4 injured in crash involving semi on I-15 in Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Sunday on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.

The Garland and Tremonton fire departments and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a semi about 5:30 p.m. on I-15 near Riverside, the Garland Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.

Four people were transported to an area hospital “with injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” the post states.

“Please drive carefully as we approach another winter storm.”