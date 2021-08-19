4 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-201 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured in a wrong-way crash in West Valley City Wednesday night.

“At approximately 11:40 p.m., UHP dispatch received calls of a wrong-way vehicle traveling west on SR-201 in the eastbound travel lanes,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “As troopers were responding to intercept, calls came in of a collision that occurred on SR-201 at the beginning of the Mountain View Corridor offramp near 6200 West. The wrong-way minivan collided with a silver passenger car head-on.”

A black pickup truck then struck the silver vehicle in a side-swipe fashion. The driver

and passenger of the silver passenger car had to be extricated along with the minivan driver and were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, the statement said. The driver of the black pickup truck was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

SR-201 eastbound was closed at 7200 West for approximately four hours for investigation and cleanup.

It is suspected that the driver of the van was impaired, the UHP said.

The crash comes less than two weeks after 26-year-old Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup died in her Toyota Corolla on Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake shortly after being struck at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, on Aug. 7 by a wrong-way pickup driver. She had married her high school sweetheart about seven hours before her death.

The pickup driver in the Aug. 7 case, 36-year-old Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, has since been charged with automobile homicide criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, among other felonies.

UHP issued a plea at that time for people to drive with more care.