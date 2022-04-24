4 killed in Cedar City plane crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County officials responded to the scene of a reported fire east of Cedar City on Saturday, and found a small plane had crashed, killing all four people on board.

The call came in at 6:47 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire about five miles east of Cedar City, on State Route 14.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded, as did Utah Highway Patrol Troopers and Color County Fire personnel.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff deputies made their way toward what they believed to be a fire, and discovered the burning remains of a downed aircraft,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Department says.

“Paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance, Cedar Fire personnel and members of the Iron County Search & Rescue were dispatched, and arrived on the scene to assist.”

The plane was a single engine, fixed-wing craft. Officials have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be part of the investigation.

“Law enforcement is currently attempting to identify the plane’s occupants,” the statement says. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all family members and friends of the deceased.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.