4 lanes of I-215 south westbound closed due to debris on road

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four lanes of I-215 south westbound are closed Monday due to debris on the road.

The closure is in the area of mile post 11 at 300 West in Salt Lake County, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Officials did not say exactly what the debris is that has been spilled.

It’s estimated the road will be cleared just after 3 p.m. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until then.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.