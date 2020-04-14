4 Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies are in isolation following potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“Sheriff Mike Smith wants the public to know that during the COVID-19 crisis his deputies will continue to respond to calls and engage in enforcement,” said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Many aspects of law enforcement carry certain risks. Before COVID-19 became an international concern there were other risks of exposure deputies were routinely faced with. Hepatitis, influenza, blood, and other bodily fluids are part of daily concerns faced by law enforcement officers. Each threat carries its own set of concerns, so being aware of, preventing, and preparing for exposure is always on the minds of our deputies in all areas.”

Recently three Utah County Sheriff’s Office detectives were exposed to a man during his arrest who later tested positive for COVID-19. And on April 13 another deputy, during a traffic stop, was also exposed to a man who had tested positive for COVID-19. All four of these detectives and deputies are self-isolating and have or will undergo testing for COVID-19 exposure, the news release said. These deputies will remain in isolation for the recommended time period and will not return to work until tests show they have not contracted COVID-19.

“While exposure to COVID-19 is an ongoing concern, as is exposure to other viruses and substances, Sheriff Smith will ensure that deputies at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office continue to do their jobs,” the news release said. “Whether that is protecting inmates incarcerated at the Utah County Jail, serving protective orders and warrants, engaging in proactive enforcement, or investigating reports of crime, deputies will be there when needed.”