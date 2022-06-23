40-year-old driver killed in Uintah County crash near Naples

NAPLES, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash near this Uintah County town.

The man lost control of his silver Honda Accord while traveling south on State Road 45 near milepost 33.5, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release posted Wednesday.

The early morning crash happened Tuesday when the driver lost control, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway to roll several times, according to the UHP. The driver was ejected.

“An ambulance crew arrived and transported the driver in critical condition to an area hospital. From there he was airlifted for additional care.”

At 11:36 a.m., roughly five hours later, the driver died from his injuries, according to the post on social media. \

Speed and impairment are suspected factors related to the collision.

The name of deceased was not released.